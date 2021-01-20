This year’s competition introduces a new Criminal Justice category honoring reporting that best captures the implications, causes, and remedies of mass incarceration.

New York, NY (January 21, 2021)—Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights announced it has opened its 2021 RFK Book and Journalism Awards for submissions. The deadline for all entries is February 1, 2021.

The annual competition highlights the best work across student and professional categories on issues that reflect Robert Kennedy’s concerns, including human rights, social justice, and the power of individual action. Last year’s winners include Jonathan M. Metzl’s book, “Dying of Whiteness,” which revealed how right-wing backlash policies have mortal consequences, even for the white populations they promise to help; Newsy’s investigation, “A Broken Trust,” examining how systematic failures by the federal government have left Native American women particularly vulnerable to sexual assault, with little recourse for justice; and Nina Lavezzo-Stecopoulos’ expose on how Black students at her high school were five times more likely to be suspended than their white peers.

This year’s contest introduces a new Criminal Justice category honoring exemplary reporting on the implications, causes, and importantly remedies of mass incarceration—recognizing that the impact and influence of our justice system extends far beyond prison walls, affecting communities, housing, employment, and schools.

Winners will be announced live during the virtual ceremony in June and receive a bust of Robert Kennedy along with a cash prize: $2,500 for the Book Award winner, $1,000 for each of the professional journalism award categories, and $500 for student award winners.

Visit RFKHumanRights.org for more information on the awards and last year’s honorees.