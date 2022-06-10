  • EXPOSE
  • TEACH
  • SHAPE
  • INJUSTICE
  • CHANGE
  • HISTORY

STATEMENT FROM RFKHR PRESIDENT KERRY KENNEDY ON ROE V. WADE DECISION

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision today to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion is, without question, a terrible strike against human rights in the United States and beyond.
Learn More

2022 RFK COMPASS SUMMER INVESTORS CONFERENCE

We are excited to be back on the beautiful Cape after two years for the annual RFK Compass Summer Investors Conference—the industry’s invite-only event for private market investors and leaders who are committed to seeking alpha and doing good in society!
Learn More

ICYMI: Human Rights Award

Learn More

The historic case of Vicky Hernández

In the midst of the June 2009 Honduran coup d’état, with the streets of San Pedro Sula closed to all but military and police forces, 26-year-old trans woman Vicky Hernández’s body was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Vicky’s story—and the impunity the state has granted her killers—is all too familiar in Honduras.
Learn More

Press

Explore Press

VOICES FOR HUMAN RIGHTS

Explore Voices

Share Our RFK Compass Investor Action Plan

Meaningful progress towards racial equality requires the participation of the investment community.

Get Involved

ISSUE EXPERTS

Kerry Kennedy

President

Wade McMullen

SVP of Programs and Legal Strategy

Angelita Baeyens

VP of International Advocacy and Litigation

Jeffrey M. Siminoff

Senior Vice President, Workplace Dignity

Sancia Dalley

Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Investor Engagement

Adnan Karim

Managing Director of Human Rights Education

PROGRAMS

STRATEGIC LITIGATION

With authoritarianism on the rise, we collaborate with local partners around the world to confront systematic human rights abuses, often after all else has failed.

Learn More

CRIMINAL JUSTICE

We partner with frontline advocates to free people from the harms of imprisonment while advancing long-term solutions to end needless incarceration.

Learn More

SPEAK TRUTH TO POWER

Our human rights education program combines storytelling with interactive and social-emotional learning to empower students to become champions of justice in their everyday lives.

Learn More

COMPASS INVESTORS

With our network of investors managing nearly $7 trillion, we update the business community on new approaches to investing that actively consider human rights and good governance.

Learn More

RFK Young Leaders

Taking on issues relevant to their own communities, these college students on campus across the country learn to become community organizers and human rights defenders.

Learn More

Workplace Dignity

We help organizations honor the dignity of their employees by offering strategies and tools that make them more engaging, more equitable, and ultimately, more successful.

Learn More

Help Us Protect Human Rights

Please give now. Your contribution will make a difference in the critical effort to achieve equal rights for all.