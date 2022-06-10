STRATEGIC LITIGATION

With authoritarianism on the rise, we collaborate with local partners around the world to confront systematic human rights abuses, often after all else has failed.

Learn More

CRIMINAL JUSTICE

We partner with frontline advocates to free people from the harms of imprisonment while advancing long-term solutions to end needless incarceration.

Learn More

SPEAK TRUTH TO POWER

Our human rights education program combines storytelling with interactive and social-emotional learning to empower students to become champions of justice in their everyday lives.

Learn More

COMPASS INVESTORS

With our network of investors managing nearly $7 trillion, we update the business community on new approaches to investing that actively consider human rights and good governance.

Learn More

RFK Young Leaders

Taking on issues relevant to their own communities, these college students on campus across the country learn to become community organizers and human rights defenders.

Learn More

Workplace Dignity

We help organizations honor the dignity of their employees by offering strategies and tools that make them more engaging, more equitable, and ultimately, more successful.

Learn More