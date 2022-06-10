- EXPOSE
STATEMENT FROM RFKHR PRESIDENT KERRY KENNEDY ON ROE V. WADE DECISION
The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision today to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion is, without question, a terrible strike against human rights in the United States and beyond.Learn More
2022 RFK COMPASS SUMMER INVESTORS CONFERENCE
We are excited to be back on the beautiful Cape after two years for the annual RFK Compass Summer Investors Conference—the industry’s invite-only event for private market investors and leaders who are committed to seeking alpha and doing good in society!Learn More
The historic case of Vicky Hernández
In the midst of the June 2009 Honduran coup d’état, with the streets of San Pedro Sula closed to all but military and police forces, 26-year-old trans woman Vicky Hernández’s body was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Vicky’s story—and the impunity the state has granted her killers—is all too familiar in Honduras.Learn More
Kerry Kasper — Action-packed RFK Compass Investors Conference draws to a close Wednesday
Kerry Kasper — Kim, Gurtz take on the importance of security and tangible ESG goals at RFK Compass Keynote
STRATEGIC LITIGATION
With authoritarianism on the rise, we collaborate with local partners around the world to confront systematic human rights abuses, often after all else has failed.
CRIMINAL JUSTICE
We partner with frontline advocates to free people from the harms of imprisonment while advancing long-term solutions to end needless incarceration.
SPEAK TRUTH TO POWER
Our human rights education program combines storytelling with interactive and social-emotional learning to empower students to become champions of justice in their everyday lives.
COMPASS INVESTORS
With our network of investors managing nearly $7 trillion, we update the business community on new approaches to investing that actively consider human rights and good governance.
RFK Young Leaders
Taking on issues relevant to their own communities, these college students on campus across the country learn to become community organizers and human rights defenders.
Workplace Dignity
We help organizations honor the dignity of their employees by offering strategies and tools that make them more engaging, more equitable, and ultimately, more successful.
