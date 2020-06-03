At a time when journalists are facing unprecedented hostility and violence, we recognize and celebrate their critical role in upholding our democracy.

New York (June 4, 2020)—Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights announced the winners of its 2020 RFK Book and Journalism Awards on Thursday in a virtual ceremony featuring special guest presenters, including Katie Couric, David Remnick, Don Lemon, Soledad O’Brien, Natalie Morales, Rory Kennedy, Van Jones and Jane Mayer.

This year’s RFK Book Award went to “Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment Is Killing America’s Heartland,” by Jonathan Metzel. The book offers an enlightening exploration of white identity politics and how the policies pitched to working-class white voters, promising to make white America “great again,” are actually making their lives sicker, harder, and shorter as a result.

The 2020 journalism honorees—selected from over 325 entries in 13 categories—represented outstanding reporting from the past year, highlighting issues of concern to Robert Kennedy that continue to resonate today: human rights, social justice and the power of individual action.

The judges were particularly impressed with the two winners from the television categories, choosing to award them with the top honors of the night.

The RFK Journalism Grand Prize went to Newsy for its documentary, “A Broken Trust.” The investigation examined how centuries of inequities, legal loopholes, and a profound ignorance of tribal issues by many in power in the federal government, have not only left Native American women vulnerable to sexual assault but also made it difficult, if not dangerous, to report their perpetrators.

The Seigenthaler Prize, which recognizes reporting under difficult circumstances requiring great courage and commitment, was given to Frontline PBS / Channel 4 / ITN Productions for its film, “For Sama.” Told as a love letter from a young mother to her daughter over the course of five years in Aleppo, Syria, “For Sama” granted viewers a remarkable look into the uprising and, importantly, showed it from a woman’s perspective for the first time.