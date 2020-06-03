Minhee Cho
At a time when journalists are facing unprecedented hostility and violence, the ceremony provided an opportunity to pause and reflect on the state of our free press today—recognizing how reporters have risked their health and safety, while simultaneously facing furloughs and layoffs, to keep the public informed.
“These targeted, state-sanctioned assaults against journalists are a blatant violation of their First Amendment rights and shameful proof of the escalating war on freedom of the press,” said Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. “When journalists can’t do their jobs without fear of being harassed, attacked, or detained, the consequences are clear: civic space crumbles and with it our ability to hold the powerful to account.”
The full list of 2020 RFK Book and Journalism Award winners is below. Special thanks to historian and author Michael Beschloss, head of the Robert F. Kennedy Book Award committee, and Margaret Engel, director of the Alicia Patterson Journalism Foundation and chair of the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Awards committee, as well as the more than 50 volunteer judges who participated this year.
ROBERT F. KENNEDY JOURNALISM AWARDS
High School Journalism
Black Students Nearly Two Times as Likely to be Suspended as White Peers in the ICCSD
Iowa City High School’s The Little Hawk
Nina Lavezzo-Stecopoulos
College Journalism
State of Emergency
Carnegie-Knight News21, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication
News21 Staff
Domestic Print
Exploited
New York Times
Michael H. Keller, Gabriel J.X. Dance, Nellie Bowles, and Kholood Eid
International Print
The Afghanistan Papers
Washington Post
Craig Whitlock
Domestic Photography
One More Year on the Farm: A Minnesota Farm Family Fights to Save Its Land
Washington Post
Ricky Carioti, MaryAnne Golon, Karly Domb Sadof, and Annie Gowen
International Photography
Venezuela on the Edge
Associated Press
Rodrigo Abd
Radio
In the Dark: The Path Home
APM Reports
In the Dark Staff
New Media
Inside the Border Patrol
ProPublica
A.C. Thompson, Ginger Thompson, Melissa del Bosque, Jeff Ernsthausen, Robert Moore, Susan Schmidt, Maryam Jameel, Lucas Waldron, Katie Campbell, and Dara Lind
Cartoon
JD Crowe 2019 Work
Alabama Media Group
JD Crowe
International Television and Seigenthaler Prize
For Sama
FRONTLINE / WGBH
FRONTLINE PBS / Channel 4 / ITN Productions
Domestic Television and Grand Prize
A Broken Trust
Newsy
Maren Machles, Carrie Cochran, Angela Hill, Suzette Brewer, and the Broken Trust Team
ROBERT F. KENNEDY BOOK AWARD
Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment Is Killing America’s Heartland
Jonathan Metzl
Basic Books
Robert F. Kennedy Book Award
The Robert F. Kennedy Book Award was established in 1980 with the proceeds from Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr.'s best selling biography, Robert Kennedy and His Times. Each year, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights presents an award to the book that, as Schlesinger said, "most faithfully and forcefully reflects Robert Kennedy’s purposes—his concern for the poor and the powerless, his struggle for honest and even-handed justice, his conviction that a decent society must assure all young people a fair chance, and his faith that a free democracy can act to remedy disparities of power and opportunity." The Robert F. Kennedy Book Award has been recognized as one of the most prestigious honors an author can receive.
Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Awards
Founded by the reporters who covered Robert F. Kennedy's historic 1968 presidential campaign, the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Awards honor outstanding reporting on issues that reflect Robert Kennedy's concerns, including human rights, social justice, and the power of individual action in the United States and around the world. Winning entries in 13 categories provide insights into the causes, conditions, and remedies of human rights violations and injustice, and critical analyses of relevant policies, programs, individual actions, and private endeavors that foster positive change. The Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Awards are among the few in which winners are determined by their peers. Past winners include the Washington Post, National Public Radio, CBS's 60 Minutes, ABC's 20/20, and HBO.
