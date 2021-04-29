RFK Human Rights Named Honoree for Tramuto Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Gala

Proceeds raised at the gala will celebrate and support RFK Human Rights’ ongoing work, including its Workplace Dignity program.

New York, NY (April 30, 2021)—Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights is proud to be an honoree for the Tramuto Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Gala. Proceeds raised from the event on Saturday, September 11, 2021, will be shared among nine recipients and will support RFK Human Rights’ ongoing work, including its Workplace Dignity Program and annual Human Rights Award.

Fellow honorees include Boston University School of Public Health, Good Shepherd Food Bank, Health eVillages, Lwala Community Alliance, Robert F. Kennedy Children’s Action Corps, St. Joseph’s College, and Thomas Jefferson University - College of Population Health.

Donato Tramuto started the Tramuto Foundation in 2001 as a living tribute honoring three loved ones he lost on 9/11. Over the past two decades, the foundation has financially supported dozens of charitable organizations in their memory, including RFK Human Rights. The foundation was essential in establishing the RFK Human Rights Workplace Dignity program, which offers organizations tools and strategies to honor the inherent value and worth of all employees, and celebrates those who advance dignity in a range of workplaces. It also supported the creation of the Donato Tramuto Human Rights Defenders Fund, which provides additional support for recipients of the RFK Human Rights Award.

“We are incredibly proud of our partnership with the Tramuto Foundation. The example of compassionate leadership it set beginning in the wake of September 11th and carrying forward to this day, has helped move the world forward,” said Jeffrey Siminoff, senior vice president of the Workplace Dignity program at Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. “The foundation’s generous support of our Workplace Dignity program has helped create a new understanding of the workplace that ensures human rights don’t end at the workplace door.”

“Over the past 20 years the Tramuto Foundation has played an active role in supporting organizations in this country and around the world that lead with deep empathy and compassion as they fulfill their mission to improve the lives of others,” said Donato Tramuto, chairman and founder of the Tramuto Foundation. “I sincerely hope that my friends would be proud of what we have accomplished in their memory.”

Circumstances permitting, the Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Gala will be held at the distinguished Cliff House Resort in Cape Neddick, Maine, and will offer a combination of in-person and virtual attendance opportunities. Special guests expected in attendance include Katie Couric, former U.S. Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy III, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, actor Matt McCoy, and a number of Fortune 50 CEOs.

For more information about the Tramuto Foundation's 20th Anniversary Gala, visit TramutoFoundation.com/gala. And for information about becoming an event sponsor, contact Katie Eaton at kathryn.eaton@healthevillages.com.



