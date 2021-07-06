Women Human Rights Defenders at Risk in Nicaragua

We've joined 300+ human rights organizations in calling for prompt action from the OAS (Organization of American States) and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on the human rights situation in Nicaragua, and specifically the attacks and harassment of women human rights defenders and leaders. Read the letters in Spanish below.

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights se une a más de 300 organizaciones de derechos para solicitar una acción rápida por parte de la OEA y la Alta Comisionada de las Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos sobre la situación de derechos humanos en Nicaragua, y específicamente respecto a los ataques y hostigamientos a mujeres defensoras y lideresas.

Carta Michelle Bachelet