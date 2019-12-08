Vishal Verma joins the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Leadership Council

We are honored to have Vishal Verma join the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Leadership Council and take his place among many inspired dedicated business and community leaders members committed to continuing Robert F. Kennedy’s legacy to stand against oppression and fight for justice.

Verma is a partner at the Edgewood Group., a family office based in Silicon Valley, California, and serves as a member of the board of Darwin Ventures, Edgewood Networks, Gamma Security, HAL- Edgewood, HSMC, Westly Group, UC Merced and Witt Capital. He is also an advisor to MatrixPrecise, AIi, Nivasoft, Plethy, ZapEdge and a senior advisor to the Honorable Dick Gephardt and Honorable Secretary Michael Chertoff on their international strategy consulting services.

Along with Ethel Kennedy, as well as President Bill Clinton, Amartya Sen, Caroline Kennedy, Archbishop Tutu, and other Nobel Peace Prize laureates, additional members of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Leadership Council include leaders in government, business, and entertainment to guide us through these changing times.