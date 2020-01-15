On Dec. 13, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights announced a new $5 million immigration initiative, aimed at bringing critical attention to the immigration crisis building across the country—including the often more silent but equally as destructive crisis driven by immigration raids, arrests, and deportation efforts throughout the US in addition to the atrocities at southern border.

Announced at the organization’s 2019 Ripple of Hope Award Awards dinner in New York City, the new initiative will leverage the organization’s decades of expertise in pursuing human rights litigation and criminal justice reform.

The long-term initiative is being funded through the proceeds raised at the 2019 Ripple of Hope event, which included a report from a delegation of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights staffers and supporters who had traveled in November to the U.S.-Mexico border. The presentation that evening elicited an outpouring of response, including substantial financial support.

“Our efforts next year will fight cruel and immoral immigration policies and practices as we seek equal justice,” said Kerry Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights’ president at the December gala. “This work is urgent as private prison companies are racing to build new immigration detention facilities across the country to keep up with the administration’s demands to cage asylum seekers and their families,” added Wade McMullen, the organization’s managing attorney.

Despite the United States’ rich legacy welcoming immigrants and those fleeing persecution, and recent moments of bipartisan support for a humane immigration policy, the Trump administration has adopted some of the harshest immigration policies in more than a century over the last three years. These include the imposition of restrictions on U.S. entry by individuals arriving from largely Muslim countries and the multiple futile attempts to fund an ineffective border wall. In addition, the Trump administration has implemented a zero-tolerance approach at the nation’s borders that continues to lead to family members being separated. The U.S. government’s “Remain in Mexico” tactics require asylum seekers to wait outside the United States in unstable conditions until a court resolves their case, while other would-be refugees are shipped to nations falsely labeled as “safe third countries.” And the cruel imposition of “metering” policies has forced tens of thousands of vulnerable asylum seekers who are fleeing persecution to wait in dangerous, makeshift shelters in Mexico before they can even initiate the application process for seeking asylum and safe-haven in the United States. The result is a broken system, rife with human rights abuses, ill-equipped to address the unique circumstances of today’s immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers.

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights will partner with local advocates to launch campaigns across the country to protect communities impacted by the human rights violations perpetrated by the current immigration system and galvanize public support for structural reform.

The formidable advocacy and mobilization capabilities of the RFK Human Rights organization and valuable local partners will identify a cadre of law enforcement officials (including sheriffs, mayors, county commissioners) who support humane immigration policies and can swiftly undertake reforms of the bail and criminal legal system—at the state, county or municipal level.

To lay the groundwork for long-term change, this initiative will focus on educating people about the realities of immigration in American communities.

Kerry Kennedy’s letter to her daughters that goes to the heart of the issue.