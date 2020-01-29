The Case of Omoyele Sowore

Over the course of the last 5 months, the Nigerian authorities have subjected journalist and human rights defender, Omoyele Sowore, to unlawful arrests, arbitrary detention and malicious prosecution due to his attempts to exercise his fundamental rights to freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful assembly. The Nigerian authorities, in particular the Department of State Services (DSS), have repeatedly violated Mr. Sowore’s due process rights and have proceeded to charge him with a number of serious crimes, including cyberstalking, treason and money laundering -- none of which have any basis in law or in fact. As a result, Mr. Sowore is now threatened with a sentence of life in prison. To date, the government has failed to produce a single shred of evidence of any wrongdoing for these extremely serious charges, instead the authorities solely rely on Mr. Sowore’s lawful public statements and actions in their attempt to justify his prolonged arbitrary detention and specious prosecution. Mr. Sowore is set to stand trial for these baseless charges on February 11, 2020.

Mr. Sowore is a U.S. permanent resident and resides in Haworth, New Jersey with his wife and two children who are all U.S. citizens. He is the founder of citizen journalist site Sahara Reporters dedicated to exposing corruption and government malfeasance throughout Africa.