9.21.2020
Taking Action: A conversation with Next-Gen Civic Leaders
September 30
On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 2 - 3pm EST, our RFK Young Leaders team is joining Sara Guillermo, Executive Director of Ignite, for a moderated special discussion on civic engagement. Join us to celebrate the next generation of leaders featuring:
- Katelyn Sethi, Field Organizer at NextGen America
- Evan Malbrough, Founder of The Georgia Youth Poll Worker Project
- Alexa Browning, Young Leaders Campus Ambassador for RFK Human Rights, Texas State University, and South Central Regional Organizing Director for March for Our Lives
Please register for this event by 2:00 pm ET on September 29, 2020.