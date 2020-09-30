As the video lays out, most mail-in ballots are rejected for simple and seemingly arbitrary errors, such as missing a signature or because the ballot arrives too late—mistakes that researchers say first-time absentee voters and voters of color are much more likely to make. And while ballot rejections are inevitable even under the best of circumstances, experts predict the surge in mail-in voting, coupled with postal delays, will only compound these problems—potentially disenfranchising up to three times as many voters in key battleground states compared to the last presidential election.

“In what is arguably the most important election of our lifetime, we must give everyone the means to vote and be heard,” said Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. “For our young, queer, and BIPOC communities, especially those voting for the first time, that means recognizing their voices have been drowned out of civic conversation for far too long and it’s time we prioritize, uplift, and encourage them to take their agency back.”

“When I was first contacted by RFK Human Rights to create a PSA about registering to vote and meeting election deadlines, I knew it was important for me to not only create something ‘aesthetically pleasing’ but to be able to identify myself and my community within the video,” said PSA director Kadar Small. “We purposely cast all Black and queer individuals knowing my community has been so deeply affected by the last presidential election and will be heavily impacted by this year’s as well. If we want to see change in November, it’s our job to hold one another accountable and actually take the proper steps towards progress by voting and making our voices heard.”



Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

