Report on Bangladesh Submitted to the UN Human Rights Council

The Solidarity Group for Bangladesh, comprised of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and seven other organizations, submitted a joint report to the Working Group on the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of the UN Human Rights Council. This report provides a mid-term assessment of the Bangladesh government's implementation of the UPR recommendations accepted and noted during its third review cycle.

Based on field visits, human rights monitoring, interviews and evidence collection, and analysis of secondary sources, the report documents how Bangladesh has failed to implement key human rights recommendations, including those concerning institutional reform; torture, enforced disappearance and extrajudicial killings; and rights to freedom of expression, assembly, association, and religion or belief, during the period from January 2018 to September 2020.

Read the full report here.