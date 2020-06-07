Meet our 2020 Interns and Fellows

Please join us in welcoming our 2020 Legal Fellow Meaghan Newkirk; Summer Legal Interns - Ashley Collins and Jackie Lewis; and Summer Program Intern Kayla Small to the International Advocacy & Litigation team. They come to us from Georgetown University Law Center, Duke University and Oberlin College, bringing their passion for human rights law and strong background experiences.

Legal Fellow | Meaghan Newkirk

Meaghan is a recent graduated from Duke Law School with a JD/LLM in international & comparative law. At Duke, she had the great opportunity to participate in the International Human Rights Clinic. Her 1L summer position, clinic work, and independent studies largely focused on human rights-based analyses of counter-terrorism and preventing violent extremism programs. She also spent the last six months researching various counter-terrorism and COVID-related issues at Amnesty International. Meaghan is originally from the suburbs of Chicago but has spent the last 12-ish years on the East Coast. She most recently lived (before moving to the DMV area) in Tallahassee, Florida, where she and her husband clerked for the same federal judge. In her free time, she enjoy reading and running as well as baking and traveling. Meaghan and her husband have a national parks passport book that they are hoping to fill with stamps; while they have a long way to go, they did finish all the federal sites in Florida on their babymoon last May.

Georgetown Pinto Summer Associate | Ashley Collins

Ashley is a rising second-year law student at Georgetown. Before law school, she was a fellow at the São Paulo office of the David Rockefeller Center for Latin American Studies, working on initiatives related to human rights, inequality, and violence in Brazil and conducted research for a local human rights NGO. She received a BA in social studies and a certificate in Latin American studies from Harvard University. When she’s not studying, Ashley enjoys exploring the world through food. Most recently, she has been working her way through recipes from a book that is as much a cookbook as it is an anthropological and historical study of Latin American cuisines and have been deepening her knowledge of food traditions both familiar – her mother is from Mexico and her father is from Panama – and unfamiliar. In addition to cooking, she enjoys playing the flute. For the time being, she's been enjoying virtual concerts and Zoom dance parties, but looks forward to live orchestras and salsa dancing in the future.

Georgetown Pinto Summer Associate | Jackie Lewis

Jacqueline is an incoming third year JD student at Georgetown Law originally from southern California. She first learned about the RFK Georgetown Summer Associate program during her first year of law school through the Human Rights Associates Program. Although she has always been interested in human rights law to some extent, the class that pushed her to pursue it was a course at her undergraduate university that was taught by the kid from the movie Beethoven (yes, the '90s movie with the St. Bernard). In her free time, Jackie loves to go on walks or hikes, or hang out in nature to see what critters she can spot. Her most exciting hike would be when a wild boar and its piglet ran across the path about 10 feet in front of her. However, since the quarantine, she has been spending a lot of time with her cat, Salem, and watching Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Summer Program Intern | Kayla Small

Kayla is a rising fourth-year student at Oberlin College, double majoring in law & society and gender & feminist studies. She has a passion for making consistent human rights change and loves the intersection where law meets social justice. She grew up all over the east coast although she is originally French and Toboganian. In her free time, you can find her speaking French, working in her school's admissions office, or chatting with strangers about their lives and experiences. In exciting future plans, she is applying to law school in the fall. Important things to know about her are that she loves cats, Greek mythology, and as she played varsity basketball in college, she takes college March Madness very seriously.