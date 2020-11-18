Meet Our 2020 - 2021 Advocacy & Litigation Fellows

Sarah Decker | Dale and James J. Pinto Fellow



Sarah Decker is thrilled to join RFK Human Rights as a Dale and James J. Pinto fellow. Sarah is originally from Watchung, N.J. She received her B.A. in international relations, philosophy, and Arabic from Bucknell University and her J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center. During law school, Sarah worked at the intersection of civil rights advocacy and immigrants’ rights through internships with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, the NAACP LDF, Advancement Project, and the Human Rights Campaign. She was also a clinical student with the Center for Applied Legal Studies at Georgetown Law, where she successfully secured asylum for an Indigenous Guatemalan domestic violence survivor. Sarah’s favorite hobbies include hiking, thrifting, and spending as much time as possible with dogs. New quarantine activities include (attempting to) re-read the Harry Potter series in Spanish and taking care of her newly adopted cat, Peaches.

Janina Heller | Donald M. and Susan N. Wilson Fellow

Janina Heller recently received a J.D. from the George Washington University Law School with a double concentration in international and comparative law, and family law. During her law school years, she had the opportunity to intern with some wonderful human rights nonprofits in the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area, including RFK Human Rights. Some of you might remember her from this past spring, when she worked with Amanda Strayer on the Asia portfolio. She is happy and honored to rejoin the team as the Donald M. and Susan N. Wilson Fellow. She is also so happy to share that she got a puppy, Milo, during the pandemic.

Rachel Finn | Dale and James J. Pinto Fellow

Rachel Finn is incredibly excited to be joining RFK Human Rights as a Dale and James J. Pinto Fellow. She grew up outside of Boston, has lived in D.C. for almost eight years, and recently graduated from Georgetown University Law Center with a focus on human rights and transitional justice. She is a fan of musical theater and a former student of karate, and she often spends free weekends getting lost on walks around the city. An avid cook, her favorite quarantine activity has been taking time in the morning to prepare elaborate breakfasts, and she looks forward to the day she can share homemade brownies with the office