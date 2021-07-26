Joint Letter: States Should Immediately Stop the Sale, Transfer, and Use of Surveillance Technology

Alarmed by the Pegasus Project revelations that NSO Group’s spyware has been used to facilitate human rights violations around the world, RFK Human Rights and dozens of other civil society organizations and independent experts have called for states to implement an immediate moratorium on the sale, transfer, and use of surveillance technology.

The revelations shine a light on an unaccountable industry, and an unaccountable sphere of state practice, the letter notes, that must not continue to operate in their current forms. Our rights and the security of the digital ecosystem as a whole depend on it.

Read the joint open letter