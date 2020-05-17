This special collaboration to help the City of Florence to fight the COVID-19 emergency, yielded the donation of a biocontainment ambulance for the community. In addition, the RFK International House located at Le Murate will be made available to house health workers. Other partnerships have also been forged with major sponsors for the distribution of food parcels and basic necessities at the RFK Italia headquarters to Florentine families in need.

Biocontainment ambulance donated by RFK

The new ambulance which was donated to the Italian Red Cross Committee of Florence for transporting potentially infected patients was inaugurated this morning—15 May—in Piazza della Signoria, by Mayor of Florence Dario Nardella, U.S. Consul General Benjamin V.Wohlauer, RFK Italy Secretary-General Federico Moro on behalf of President Stefano Lucchini and the President of the Red Cross Committee of Florence Lorenzo Andreoni. The vehicle is equipped with a biocontainment stretcher, pulmonary ventilator, infusion pump and multi-parameter defibrillator monitor. In addition to the Red Cross emblem and the RFK logo, the flags of Italy and the United States appear on the sides of the brand new vehicle as a sign of friendship and cooperation between the two nations who helped financing the purchase, along with the symbols of important organizations such as the Fondazione Snam, the Tramuto Foundation and the Friends of Florence. The ambulance was donated in memory of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her son Gideon who passed away in April.

Free use of The Kennedy House guesthouse for health workers until August

The RFK International House of Human Rights located on Via Ghibellina was founded with the aim of hosting human rights activists from all over the world. Now, during the COVID-19 emergency, the 12 rooms of this guesthouse have been granted free of charge to the Red Cross of Florence in order to provide lodging—upon request—to health workers fighting on the front lines against the Coronavirus. It is intended for those who need an alternative to their home either for precautionary reasons to limit the risk of infection of family members, or for logistical reasons, providing a more easily reachable place to stay. RFK Italia has already offered to extend its offer, depending on the needs of Florence area doctors and nurses.

Distribution of food parcels and basic necessities to families in need

From 15 May, the Red Cross of Florence will distribute aid and goods once a week to families with children at the RFK International House in Via Ghibellina. This service is offered thanks to the support of the Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Firenze and in collaboration with Ikea which has provided toys, colored markers and books, along with other major sponsors. The RFK International House will also become an additional distribution point of food parcels and basic necessities, in addition to the headquarters of the Red Cross Committee of Florence in Lungarno Soderini, and will respond to the specific needs of families with minors, through donations (food and other items) for children, such as baby food, diapers, hygiene products, toys, stationery and much more.

“Florence is grateful to the Kennedy Foundation for this important donation”, said Mayor Dario Nardella, “and I would like to express my warmest greetings to Kerry Kennedy my most sincere thanks. It is a very significant gesture towards our community. This state-of-the-art ambulance will transport and rescue of COVID-19 patients, and I am particularly pleased that the recipients of this donation are the volunteers of our Italian Red Cross. Today a new alliance is being created between two important entities, with the support of the U.S. Consulate General, which we thank for the support it has shown us in this difficult period. It is also a source of pride that the Italian Red Cross in Florence is the world’s laboratory for the entire international Red Cross for the management of the COVID-19 emergency. This is a source of pride not only for the volunteers, but also for us Florentines. After all, the history of the Italian Red Cross in Florence is a great story and our network of volunteers is among the most important in Italy".

Kerry Kennedy on RFK Italia’s donation of unique anti-COVID ambulance to the people of Florence

“As beacons of joy and hope in our family, my niece Maeve and her son Gideon’s legacies will live on in causes that remind us of their indomitable spirits. Therefore, it is only fitting that an anti-COVID-19 ambulance has been purchased and donated to the Italian Red Cross-Florence district in their memory. This vehicle, which bears the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights insignia and the inscription, “In Memoria di Gideon McKean e Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean,” will operate daily as a reminder of their devotion to service to others in a cause that was Maeve’s life’s work—the intersection of global health and human rights. The only unit of its kind available in the area, the ambulance allows first responders to immediately adopt containment measures in handling suspected symptomatic patients, without burdening ordinary EMS activity. The donation—a beautiful symbol of friendship between Italian and American people—is the latest development in Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Italia’s ongoing association with the Red Cross, a move that follows the repurposing of its Florence offices to house medical professionals on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis. Access to public healthcare is a basic human right and at the heart of father’s ideals of equity and social justice. As a human rights organization, we are tremendously proud this new technology will be used to help those in need gain access to healthcare. Maeve saved countless lives through her advocacy for public health and Gideon brought joy to every occasion. What better way to celebrate them both than the Gideon and Maeve mobile—a gift from RFK Italia to the people of Florence.”

U.S. Consul General Benjamin V. Wohlauer remarked: "I am extremely proud to see the Italian and U.S. non-profit sectors collaborating to confront the COVID-19 crisis, which is impacting both our countries. Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Italia raised funds from around the world, including generous donations from Americans whose great love for Italy—and Tuscany—moved them to offer their support. The United States and Italy are united by a centuries-long friendship based on shared history, culture, and values. Together we will overcome the pandemic."

"We are proud and moved that an international entity which is represented by Mrs. Kerry Kennedy, has chosen our association as a partner, recognizing the emblem of the Red Cross which is recognized throughout the world as a worthy symbol of trust. Thanks to the very generous support of RFK, the doors are now opened to an even more effectiveness towards the needs of the citizens," said the President of the Red Cross Committee of Florence Lorenzo Andreoni. He continued, "The new biocontainment ambulance is of fundamental importance going into "Phase 2," during which it is essential to avoid accidental infections during transports and transfers. The use of the guesthouse for health workers will facilitate the daily life of those who spend their energies every day helping others, putting themselves at risk. It is a way to relieve the pressure on those who do not have an alternative place to their home where they can rest safely. Finally, the use of the RFK House for the distribution of aid to families has allowed us to collaborate with other major sponsors in order to provide various high-quality goods to children, thus improving the level of care we are able to offer. We express our sincere gratitude towards the RFK Foundation, and we hope that our cooperation will continue well into the future."

RFK Human Rights Italia (www.rfkitalia.org) is the organization dedicated to Senator Robert Kennedy which is based in Florence in the former prison of Le Murate. The foundation deals with projects in defense of the human rights, in particular education projects in Italian schools on issues such as bullying, gender discrimination and against all forms of violence. Activists from all over the world are hosted, protected and trained in Florence, and projects aimed at improving the socioeconomic inclusion of migrants are also organised. The RFK Emergency Fund was launched to deal with the COVID-19 crisis to raise funds in Italy and the United States in favor of concrete actions to help individuals and families in need in Florence, Rome and Milan.

The Italian Red Cross (www.crifirenze.it) is a volunteer organization engaged in healthcare and social assistance both in times of peace and in times of conflict. With no external funding, it fully relies on the commitment of volunteers and donations, and is considered a high-profile association under the high patronage of the President of the Italian Republic. The Italian Red Cross is part of the International Movement of the Red Cross and operates all over the world according to its seven fundamental principles which constitute its spirit and ethics: Humanity, Impartiality, Neutrality, Independence, Volunteering, Unity and Universality. In Florence, the Red Cross is headquartered in the historic Capponi Palace located on Lungarno Soderini 11 and has about 1,000 volunteers who work daily, providing social assistance , civil protection and ambulance staff during the health emergency.