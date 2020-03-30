International Women’s Month: Conversations About Feminism

Elisa Massimino: Senior Fellow, Human Rights, Center for American Progress Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Board of Directors

Who was your female role model growing up?

That’s easy: it was, and still is, my mom, Frances Delia Bonadio Massimino. We moved around a lot when I was a kid. My dad was a submarine officer in the Navy during the Cold War and spent months at sea, completely incommunicado. My mom was the anchor for our family, especially us five kids. Though I know she must have struggled at times to hold everything together, she never let on. She took the curve-balls life threw in stride and turned our challenges—new town, new school, new everything every year—into adventures. While she made sure that we took life seriously—it was a gift, not to be wasted—she never let us take ourselves too seriously. We laughed at—and with—each other. Of the many core values she instilled in us growing up was that we were a team. We grew up knowing that the way we lived, the way we treated others, our work ethic—all of it—reflected on the team. And when one of us was down, or struggling or facing adversity, or needed someone to celebrate with, we had a duty to one another and we knew could depend on each other. I can tell you, living life with that kind of safety net is a very special blessing. Whether it was living as part of a greater Navy family or in our broader community, mom taught us—and showed us by example—that in addition to the duty we had to our family, we were also members of a much bigger team—we had a duty to our community, our country, and the wider world as well. Because we are all in this together.

What do you consider your personal motto to be?

That’s also easy, and probably not surprising given the above: “We are all in this together.”

Could you complete this sentence? The feminist future I'd like to see includes....



The complete political, economic, personal, and social equality of the sexes. As my old yoga instructor Moses Brown used to say when he taught us a new asana, “It’s simple. Simple, but not easy.” It can sometimes be daunting to think about how much fundamental transformation has to happen to make this vision a reality. But I’ve never been more optimistic about our chances of getting there. One reason why is how much data we now have to support the assertion that all of us are better off when the political, economic, personal and social rights of women and girls are respected. There’s a fair amount of research, for example, that shows that companies will make riskier investments if there is a lack of gender diversity on the board, and that peacebuilding efforts are more just and endure longer if women are involved in negotiations. As a society, we will be more prosperous and more peaceful when there is greater representation of women in leadership. Equality is a right. But we do not want equality simply for the sake of equality. We want it because it makes us better as a society.