‘Ganas’ and a free press

Speaking from the place considered to be the most dangerous for journalists in the Western Hemisphere, Kerry Kennedy unveiled a new key partnership to protect freedom of expression in Mexico.



Key to its success, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights President told a room full of Mexican business leaders, was their participation in the push to create a foundation to support investigative journalism, an effort by human rights organizations and the U.S. Agency for International Development. The effort is the organization’s latest strategic response combating repressive and authoritarian attacks against freedom of expression, assembly and association.

“I’m here today to tell you that you’re also one of the strongest assurances of a Mexican free press, defending what we at RFK Human Rights like to call civic space,” Kennedy told the group, which included the CEOs of Nestlé Mexico, Metlife and Philip Morris, Coca Cola’s Vice President of Public Affairs, the Vice President of External Relations for AT&T and many others.

“From your vantage point as key business leaders, you are uniquely able to promote freedom of expression and press in Mexico by financing journalism projects, to guarantee the industry’s sustainability and maintain the quality of investigations,” Kennedy said. “What I’m asking for you today is what you all call “ganas,” the desire and will to win this fight.”

In this era of “fake news,” and what Time Magazine has called the “war on truth,” this is a more complex and difficult task than ever. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 116 journalists have been killed with confirmed motives in Mexico since 1992. Eighty-eight have been killed in Colombia, another 24 in Guatemala, and 31 in Honduras.

According to the Latin American research organization Global Americans, Mexico ranks as the second most dangerous country for journalists in the world, only behind Iraq.

Freedom of Expression is recognized under Articles 6 and 7 of the Mexican Constitution.

Yet, while some important efforts have been made by the authorities to provide physical protection to journalists and human rights defenders in the country, they have largely failed to address the impunity that surrounds threats and attacks against journalists.

Journalists who investigate corruption, especially corruption at the local level, have a greater risk of being attacked by officials. Numerous cases have shown reporters have been murdered, beaten and tortured at the order of local officials.

Economic and political reasons are also affecting the way traditional, independent media covers important public interest issues, Kennedy said.

Traditional media is Mexico subject to public financing, which often determines the approach and tone of the information. And, while an increasing number of independent digital news sites like AnimalPolitico and Plumas AtomicasSinembargo are flourishing in Mexico, these are meant to coexist with, and not replace the traditional, independent media outlets, which employ journalists trained to report and write from factually verified, unbiased vantage points.

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights works to protect press freedoms on both the front and back end, by highlighting and promoting the work of journalists speaking truth to power, and through our strategic litigation to fight for justice.

Among its work: It’s represented the family of slain and imprisoned journalists, from Nelson Carvajal, of Colombia, to Nigerian journalist Omoyele Sowore, and its promotion the importance of a free press through our annual Book and Journalism awards, which, in celebrating excellence in investigative journalism, amplify the work of journalists whose original reporting on issues that reflect my Robert F. Kennedy’s concerns.

And in November 2019, RFK Human Rights co-launched with the Vuka! Coalition for Civic Action, a new task force of advocacy groups that will pursue strategic litigation aimed at protecting crucial civic freedoms around the world. Member organizations will use emblematic cases as vehicles for bringing about broad, far-reaching structural change.

Yet, Kennedy told the group, more must be done to make sure a free and unbiased press has a permanent place in Mexican society.

“We need you to do more, in order to have a greater reach and a broader impact. Your help is desperately needed to combat government impunity, to empower journalists to root out corruption through their investigations and demand greater accountability,” she said. With your voice at the table, we can far more effectively address the problem.”

Over the past 15 years, the journalism industry has been decimated in the United States, with 1,800 newspapers closing since 2004. Similar trends are playing out in Latin America and around the world.

Several philanthropic organizations have stepped in to help in the short term, by underwriting organizations that strengthen local reporting and support journalists.

Kennedy called those efforts “a band-aid at best.”

Instead, she said, “publishers need to develop new business models and persuade committed investors to provide needed capital, that will empower well-trained journalists to cover local governments without fear.”

The new initiative supported by USAID joins together RFK Human Rights and Mexican Employers’ Association COMPARMEX, with the aim of increasing political leadership and public demand for effective protection, prevention and prosecution efforts related to the violation of journalists and human rights defenders in Mexico.

“As business leaders, you not only have the experience, skills, and financial resources to help new or existing media entities develop viable commercial models, but you also have gravitas, commanding respect from local government officials who have threatened journalists’ livelihoods or looked the other way on threats, attacks and murders,” Kennedy said. “The lives of journalists, and the strength of democracy, are both at stake. I hope you will all recognize the urgency of this moment.”