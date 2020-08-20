Faces of Bail Reform

Sharlyn Grace, executive director of the Chicago Community Bond Fund
Money bail is a system that requires people to pay a certain amount of money while they’re awaiting trial. And if they can’t come up with that money, then they wait in jail. And sometimes that can be weeks or months and sometimes that can be years.
It creates one system for people who can afford to pay it and get out, and a second category of people who are disproportionately Black and Brown who are forced to wait in jail for an indefinite amount of time.
They are presumed innocent, they have not been convicted of anything, and many of them will never be convicted of anything.
It’s supposed to be very hard for the government to take away our freedom when we haven’t been convicted of something. The majority of people in county jails around the United States are there while awaiting trial. And the overwhelming majority of those people, almost half a million, are there because they can’t afford to pay a money bond.
We can release so many people who are currently in jail. And when we do that, not only does nothing bad happen, but that we’re better off for it as people can rebuild their lives in community.
Montrell Carmouche, director of the New Orleans Safety and Freedom Fund
It hasn’t been treated as if we are in a global pandemic and people are dying every day. It is definitely, in New Orleans, business as usual as it relates to bail. People are still being arrested every day for petty crimes that they could very well receive citations for.
Every day somebody walks in there for a misdemeanor charge or a petty theft or an old warrant. Why would anybody be arrested for a warrant under a global pandemic? You couldn’t go to court and settle it right now anyway. So you take me from my safe home, where I’m able to be there with my family, and put me inside a prison where I’m locked in. They did not have to be in jail. They could have been out in society waiting for their cases to run through the courts. Every day you bring somebody in there, you put another person at risk.
The time is now; we need to act now. We need to get folks out of there now, like we can talk about the logistics later. Right now we need to move and get folks out of jail.
Michael C., Chicago resident
I was in the county jail 19 months. After this virus hit, everything got a little aggressive. There’s a lot going on that people don’t even understand, don’t know about. But I really want them to know what’s happening in there; that what they’re portraying on TV, they’re not doing. They ain’t putting no sanitizer in there. They’re not putting no Clorox or sanitizer wipes or extra soap; that’s not happening. And it’s impossible to be socially distanced when you’ve got 48 men in a small gym room like … You ain’t nothing but like two, three feet apart even when you sleep. It’s like sleeping in the bathroom with another man.
We tried to make masks out of T-shirts. But when the officers, supervisor officers like the sergeants and the lieutenant came around, they’d take them or make us take them off.
You feel like you can’t protect yourself.
You’re gonna get it in there, ain’t no doubt about that. You just gotta pray and hope God gave you a strong enough immune system to fight it off.
Rahim Buford, manager of the Nashville Community Bail Fund
It’s unnatural to be placed in a cage. That individual could lose his or her job, become houseless, homeless. That person could lose his or her children if they do not make it back because the Department of Human Services goes into a person’s house and takes their kids. That person could be forced to plead guilty to something that they’re not guilty of.
For so long, the criminal legal system has been a bully to small people with no money. The bail funds are really justice mechanisms that allow for a person, usually of color who is poor, to be rescued from the criminal injustice system.
We represent a voice for people who aren’t listened to. And when you have a bail fund that can go and extract someone’s body out of a jail because money isn’t the issue, it doesn’t necessarily even the odds, but it says to the system that you just can’t snatch this body from this community, extract the wealth from this community, and expect that people aren’t going to push back. And so bail funds are pushing back.
