Faces of Bail Reform

On any given day, our criminal legal system cages nearly half a million people in pretrial detention, many of whom are there only because they’re too poor to pay bail. Robert Kennedy, back in 1964, decried the inherent cruelties of cash bail and how it had become a “vehicle for systematic injustice,” needlessly separating families, criminalizing poverty, and disproportionately harming people of color.



These perverse injustices have only grown worse as the coronavirus devastates the country’s prisons and jails, putting incarcerated people as well as jail staff and surrounding communities at tremendous risk.

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, in partnership with Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp, has committed $1 million to support local bail funds and community organizers in their work to free people from jails—a mission that has become even more urgent during the pandemic.

We spoke with representatives from some of the bail funds serving on the front lines, as well as one of the people we’ve released through our Funds for Freedom partnership, to hear more about how the pandemic has compounded the human toll of our wealth-based criminal legal system.

Videos produced by Michael Werner. These interviews have been edited for clarity and length.