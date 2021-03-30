Creating Visibility and Change for Their Community. On Their Terms.

Transgender Day of Visibility has historically been a time to recognize and celebrate the achievements of trans people around the world—bringing the trans community together, educating the public, and inspiring hope.



What’s often lost in these conversations though is that Transgender Day of Visibility can be very triggering for the trans community, said Daniella Carter, part of the RFK Young Leaders network. “What visibility means in today’s time, is that they don’t want us in sports, they can refuse to provide healthcare and services, they can murder us.”

We asked Daniella and two of our other trans activists what Transgender Day of Visibility means to them and what they want people to know about the trans community, particularly now as lawmakers across several states spread hateful rhetoric and dangerous legislation that questions even their most basic human rights.