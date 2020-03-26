COVID-19 Update for RFK Compass Investor Community

We know that this is a very difficult time for you, your teams and your families. Our hearts go out to you, and all those who are adversely affected by the virus, especially those who are most vulnerable in our society—the people we fight for every day at Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.

Like you, the health and safety of our staff and partners, is our highest priority, so we want to share the actions we are taking at this time regarding the RFK Compass Investor Conference scheduled to take place June 22–24, 2020, at the Chatham Bars Inn in Chatham, Massachusetts.

As COVID-19 spreads, various states to date have issued shelter-in-place orders for the next 2-3 weeks. We have seen many conferences and meetings postponed to the summer, or fall, or even canceled outright. Given that the RFK Compass Investor Conference is 13 weeks away, our plan at this time is to maintain our current conference date while we take the time to learn more. We are keenly aware that the situation is developing rapidly. We are working closely with our conference vendors to ensure they are putting additional measures in place on-site, while following guidelines and safety protocols of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. That said, should circumstances begin to indicate that we cannot host the conference safely in June, or other impediments arise for our staff or attendees, please rest assured that we will adjust our plans and keep you informed of our decisions along the way.

Until then, we continue to do our part in exercising greater kindness, compassion, dignity, and patience toward each other as we all navigate this unprecedented situation; and we know you are doing exactly that, too.

Stay safe and healthy,

The RFK Compass Team