Civil Society Joint Alternative Follow-up Report

This Joint Alternative Follow-up Report is prepared one year after the United Nations (UN) Committee against Torture (CAT) issued its Concluding Observations for its initial review of Bangladesh's implementation of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. At that time, the CAT asked Bangladesh to follow-up on several of the recommendations put forward by the Committee within one year. This report presents the contributing organisations' concerns about the lack of action taken by Bangladesh to follow-up on all recommendations put forward by the CAT within the past year. The report is not an exhaustive account of continued violations and presents information that our organisations were able to document and verify.

