In the midst of an election season marked by historic rancor and voter disenfranchisement, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights offered a look behind the scenes to a political world sometimes forgotten these days—a high energy, values-driven electoral process driven by young people.

The October 5 Boys State film screening—a date chosen organization as a way to mark World Teachers Day—was followed by a panel discussion with two of the film’s main characters, as well as its filmmakers. It was moderated by Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights President Kerry Kennedy.

“Growing up in the Kennedy family, my brothers and sisters and I learned at a very young age that politics and our family’s commitment to justice were deeply intertwined, that no one is ever too young to care about our country, and to take to heart their civic duties,” Kennedy said.

She called the film touching and poignant, especially given the current election season. “It really does hold up a mirror to the divisions we face as a country,” she said.

Each year since the mid-1930s, hundreds of students head to Boys State and Girls State, a weeklong government-in-action summer program sponsored by the American Legion and designed to educate teenagers about state government and encourage civic responsibility.

Among the program’s many graduates: President Bill Clinton, Vice President Dick Cheney, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, Senator Bob Menendez, and musicians Bruce Springsteen and Garth Brooks.

On the panel were Steven Garza and Ben Feinstein, protagonists of the 2018 film and political opponents during the program’s weeklong mock gubernatorial election process.

Garza, the liberal-leaning Nationalist Party’s candidate for governor, came to the summer program as a self-described open-minded idealist, one of the few Hispanics among a majority-white group.

Feinstein, a Reaganite who serves as the conservative Federalist party’s gubernatorial campaign manager, utilizes some classic political subterfuge over the course of the week to undermine Garza, who loses the election.

“In retrospect, it's like one of Newton's laws of motion. What you put in motion stays in motion,” Feinstein said. However, he acknowledged, the experience provided a bit of a moral awakening for him.

“Creating a very energetic atmosphere is a fantastic thing for a campaign, but there is a point where winning needs to take a seat to common decency,” Feinstein said.

As GQ notes in its review of the “binge worthy” film: “Comparisons to Lord of the Flies are Inevitable when over 1,000 Texas high school boys get together to try and form a government.”

Filmmakers Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine who are also husband and wife, said their decision to focus on the Boys State program was in part an attempt to understand the political division that exists across the country.

“When we learned about the boys state and girls state programs, we recognized this is a pretty rare space in American life, where people with differing views are getting together (and talking),” Moss said. “We were also struck by the fact these are young people, they're growing up with this existential threat ...and they're normalizing the political discourse they're seeing in Washington every day,” Moss said.

For many graduates, participation in the program is just the first step in a lifelong involvement in politics. Garza told the panel he is now active in Texas Get Out the Vote efforts this season.

“The need to be able to explain that and let them know the stakes are high, that Congress is dominated by mostly older people, the decisions they're making now, with the supreme court are going to affect me and them for generations,” he said of interesting young people like himself in the political process,” he said.