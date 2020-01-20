FIRST YEAR OF THE PROSECUTOR GENERAL IN MEXICO CONCLUDES WITH FEW ADVANCES IN THE FIGHT AGAINST IMPUNITY

January 18th marked one year since the appointment of Alejandro Gertz Manero as the first Prosecutor General of the Republic (FGR) in Mexico. Last week a group of civil society organizations presented an analysis of the first year of Gertz’s administration documenting the breach of several essential aspects of the FGR’s governing legislation. A lack of transparency and accountability, the appointment of specialized prosecutors directly and without holding public contests as required by law, the closing of spaces for citizen participation, and the absence of a strategic management plan for the institution are some of the aspects that have characterized the FGR under Gertz’s leadership.

