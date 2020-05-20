Our Work
Tame the savageness of man and make gentle the life of this world
Robert F. Kennedy
5.21.2020
Calling for immediate and urgent measures to protect the rights of prison detainees in Tanzania
We join CSOs in a letter to President Magufuli
Read our full letter to His Excellency President John Pombe Magfuli
here
.
