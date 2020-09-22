The Sept. 17 Washington Post article, “Trump calls for more patriotic education,” unveiled the president’s latest, racist ploy: a disgraceful assault on a school system that is rapidly falling behind those in the rest of the world.

Teaching the next generation about our country’s successes and shameful shortcomings is vital if we’re ever to learn from our past and better understand our current problems. We cannot allow mere discomfort in facing these hard truths to dictate an alternate reality of our American legacy.

Our human rights education program, Speak Truth to Power, introduces students to human rights defenders unafraid to speak up and act out against injustice, with the aim of inspiring them to work to right the wrongs they see. The lessons come as a recent Southern Poverty Law Center poll found 70 percent of Americans support anti-racism education policies.

Whitewashing history in the name of “patriotic education” to downplay the central role of slavery is not only dishonest but dangerous, hindering real progress while further inciting racial divisions in a pivotal election year.

Leave it to the experts, Mr. President.