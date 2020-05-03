Teaching during an unprecedented global pandemic

With teachers around the world facing unexpected professional and emotional challenges as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights wanted to zoom in (pardon the pun) to get a sense of how they are confronting this crisis by gathering testimonies from our lead educators.

Their responses—moving, inspiring, and at times heartbreaking—reflect the grace, grit, and vulnerability of the education community. Teachers reflected upon the myriad changes to their daily routines, from being directed not to grade assignments or take attendance, to finding creative ways to keep students motivated. Here is a sampling of what they had to say (in some cases edited for length).

Meredith Alford, a teacher at George School in Newtown, Pa., describes the shift to virtual learning as a “Marie Kondo approach to my professional life.”

“While this has been incredibly challenging to so suddenly shift so many aspects of my personal and professional life overnight, I have appreciated the opportunity to learn about a new way to teach,” she writes. “I would not likely have sought out new skills and tools to facilitate remote teaching, but I think as an educator it keeps us fresh to be continually learning and this has certainly pushed me to do so! I also really appreciate the way in which it has required me to really focus on what matters most in my class. What content do I have to cover and what do I really want students to take away? How can I achieve this with limited time, resources, and synchronous contact? What is at the core of the teacher/student relationships? Obviously remote teaching cannot be the full package, so I have had to really boil down and distill that which seems most important.”

Teachers have observed that relationships with students are becoming more complex, and some students are revealing sides of themselves that they hadn’t seen in the classroom.

Joseph Karb, a middle school social studies teacher at Springfield-Griffith Institute in Springfield, N.Y., says he’s been heartened by email exchanges with introverted students, who are often too shy to ask questions in a classroom setting. Similarly, Estella Owoimaha-Church, a secondary English and Theatre Arts teacher in Los Angeles and Executive Director of Education Ensemble, reports experiencing a stronger bond with many students, including some who had never had extensive conversations with her before schools closed. “I think student-teacher relationships in some cases have grown or gotten stronger, especially with those kids who did not take advantage of one-on-one tutoring when we were at school,” she says. “I have been able to gather insight into the lives of students who I didn’t have a strong relationship with before the stay-at-home orders.”

Jill Dicuffa, Director of Programs at Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders in Austin, Tx., admits that in some cases it’s harder to connect with students, particularly those who have added burdens due to new roles as family breadwinners or caretakers, or who lack access to technology, prohibiting virtual learning. “I’m finding that I still have great connections with students, but not as many as I normally would at this point in a school year,” she says. “We offer connection opportunities as much as possible, but certainly understand when our students have other obligations right now.”

The pandemic is likely to prompt lasting changes to the way education is viewed, says Christopher Buckley, a social studies teacher at Brookfield High School in Brookfield, Ct. “Due to the fact that parents are now serving as teaching assistants to their kids, I do think there is a greater appreciation for what teachers do every day,” he says. “Ideally, I would love to see this translate to more resources being allocated to education.” However, Buckley says he also fears the crisis “will widen the educational crisis that already exists.”

Owoimaha-Church calls the pandemic a “time for us to reimagine the landscape of education and what it looks like in this country.” The nation’s academic system, from grades and assessments to homework and learning spaces, must all be re-evaluated, reshaped, and reframed, she says: “This has made already existing equity gaps worse and has placed a very large burden on the system, and has also really helped to shine a light on the sheer amount of work that educators do on a daily basis. It is also outlined where some of our weaknesses are and where our capacity lies or in some cases does not exist.”

As Owoimaha-Church notes, many educators were called upon to “absolutely reimagine and reshape their practice in a matter of hours” in order to accommodate virtual teaching, and there’s no better time to acknowledge educators’ tireless dedication and adaptability than on National Teacher Appreciation Day. To show appreciation for teachers, our lead educators agree that a simple “thank you” works wonders. “Take a moment to drop us a note to say thank you,” suggests Meredith Towne, an A.P. language and composition teacher in Brooklyn, NY. “Not administration, but your children’s teachers.” Dicuffa says, “Teachers have shifted their paradigms in ways never imagined. There have been so many wonderful comments made about how much people appreciate what teachers do, and just saying thank you and keeping your kids feeling safe for when they return to school is enough right now, it seems.”

The lead educators also have advice for their fellow teachers. Alford recommends staying connected with colleagues in this isolating time. “This, more than ever, is a good time for us to connect, to share resources, and to help one another learn together,” Alford notes. “It’s easy to get lost in our own day-to-day lives and institutions, but I appreciate how this particular event has encouraged people to reach out to new and broader communities for support and ideas.”