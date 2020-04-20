At a time when our leaders should be bringing this country together, Donald Trump continues to sow division and hate. His call to suspend immigration to the U.S. is nothing more than a shameless attempt to blame immigrants for his own administration’s failure to competently manage the coronavirus crisis. Xenophobia should have no place in our society, let alone in the Oval Office—and certainly not during a global pandemic where lives depend on our ability to act in solidarity, appreciating that we are bound together.

