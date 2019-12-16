STATEMENT BY KERRY KENNEDY ON THE UNLAWFUL RE-ARREST OF OMOYELE SOWORE

The violent and unlawful re-arrest of journalist and human rights defender Omoyele Sowore is a flagrant violation of his fundamental human rights. As free speech and peaceful protest are cornerstones of any functioning democracy, we join with the international community in solidarity to demand that the Nigerian authorities and Department of State Services, release Sowore immediately in compliance with multiple court orders and the state's obligations under both Nigerian and international human rights law.

