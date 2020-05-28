Statement by Kerry Kennedy on Minneapolis and the murder of George Floyd

As we watch our nation reel from effects of the still-unreconciled sins on which our country was founded, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights expresses our shared grief and solidarity with the communities most directly impacted by the anti-Black and other forms of racism that are on full display—from the recent tragic murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, to the ongoing state violence against protesters speaking their truth to power on the streets of our cities.

We must recognize that police forces have long been used as a tool of white supremacy. We desperately need accountability. We need less, not more, funding for law enforcement. And we need more, not less, investment in the wellbeing of our communities.

Throughout his life, Robert Kennedy stood shoulder to shoulder with the people most affected by such structures of oppression, and we firmly commit ourselves to doing the same today—to heed their calls to move beyond words, and to channel our righteous anger into action.

Kerry Kennedy

President, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights