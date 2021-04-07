RFK Human Rights Urges Wendy’s and Hannaford to Protect Farmworkers

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Compass Investor Program has joined investors representing $1 trillion dollars in AUM to pressure fast-food giant Wendy’s and the Hannaford supermarket chain to do more to protect farmworkers in their supply chains during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.



RFK Compass has signed petitions organized by the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility asking the two companies to join worker-driven social responsibility programs in their respective industries. These are different from corporate social responsibility programs, which are voluntary pledges to ensure worker safety, fair labor practices, and wages. Worker-driven social responsibility involves legally binding agreements between companies and workers and monitoring by workers to ensure compliance with agreed-upon codes of conduct.

Put simply, the worker-driven approach blends social responsibility with accountability. And it works: A recent study of 40 social responsibility initiatives concluded that worker-driven social responsibility is “the only existing model with the proven potential to afford protection for the most vulnerable and lowest-wage workers in global supply chains.”

The gold standard in the industry is the Coalition of Immokalee Workers’ Fair Food Program (FFP), an enforceable code of conduct that growers must abide by in order to sell their produce to the largest restaurant chains in the country. All of the largest U.S. restaurant and produce providers—including McDonald’s, Yum Brands, Burger King, Amazon’s Whole Foods Market, and Walmart—have signed on to the FFP, except Wendy’s.

Why is Wendy’s the holdout?

Wendy’s has its own supplier code of conduct and has said that it already pays a premium to its Florida tomato suppliers. But that premium is not a fair food premium that the workers of the FFP can monitor for compliance. That’s why, since 2013, farmworkers and their allies have been calling upon Wendy’s to join the FFP.

Investors added their voices to the chorus in March 2020, when they wrote to Wendy’s urging the company to join the FFP; Wendy’s never acknowledged receipt of their letter. Since then, the need for action has grown even more dire. Most low-wage farmworkers are Brown, Black, and Indigenous people of color—communities that have long suffered from the systemic racism companies like Wendy’s are now trying to address.

Farmworkers are the frontline workers of America’s food supply, and the nature of their work puts them at increased risk of infection from COVID-19. As Greg Asbed, FFP’s architect, explained at RFK Human Rights’ virtual investor summit last October, workers on farms that participated in the FFP were less impacted by the virus because the Coalition of Immokalee Workers leveraged the program to identify and implement best practices to halt its spread, saving lives and showing that companies should embrace worker-driven initiatives like the FFP if they wish to live up to their social responsibility pledges.

Wendy’s says on its website, “We believe that doing the right thing—for our people, our customers and our planet—is the only responsible way to do business.”

We urge the company to turn that statement into action and finally join the FFP.

What about Hannaford?

We also urge Hannaford supermarkets to do the same with respect to the Milk with Dignity (MD) campaign. Research shows that dairy workers regularly endure unsafe and unsanitary housing conditions on milk farms and work excessive hours with limited health coverage and paid sick leave. One survey of Vermont dairy workers found that 40 percent of them were paid below minimum wage, and 20 percent have experienced wage theft. Another survey found that while 83 percent of dairy workers experienced harm from chemical or biological risks at work, only 16 percent reported having health insurance.

That’s why Migrant Justice, a human rights organization founded and led by immigrant farmworkers in Vermont, created the MD campaign. Similar to the FFP, companies that join pay a premium for milk from participating farms that agree to comply with standards in the program’s code of conduct. Workers help ensure compliance with the code, and the premiums go toward worker bonuses, wage raises, protective equipment, housing improvements, and other measures that improve the workers’ quality of life.

With nearly 200 stores in the Northeast, Hannaford is one of the largest supermarket chains in the region. Its purchasing power could do a lot to help ensure the safety and well-being of workers on Vermont’s dairy farms, just as the FFP did for Florida’s farmworkers. The impact would go far beyond Hannaford has made to support Northeast farms hit by COVID-19.

It would also put to work the commitments made by Hannaford’s parent company, Dutch grocery retail giant Ahold Delhaize. Last June, the company unveiled its inaugural human rights report, in which it said that the COVID-19 pandemic and the worldwide protests in support of racial justice “again make us realize that, as a global retailer, we have a significant impact on issues important to people in our local communities and our global supply chains, such as health, racial equality and inclusion, climate change, labor issues, and women’s rights.”

We urge Ahold Delhaize to put action behind those words by encouraging, as we do, its subsidiary Hannaford to join the MD campaign.

If 2020 was the year of statements, then let’s make 2021 the year of actions. Now more than ever, they speak so much louder than words. Join us as we continue to hold Wendy’s and Hannaford accountable for protecting the farmworkers in their supply chains.