Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Celebrates Sahrawi Human Rights Defender and 2019 Right Livelihood Award Laureate Aminatou Haidar

Washington, D.C., December 4, 2019 -- Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights congratulates Aminatou Haidar on receiving the prestigious 2019 Right Livelihood Award, in recognition of her tireless, nonviolent action for justice and self-determination for the people of Western Sahara. Haidar shares this year’s award with lawyer Guo Jianmei, climate activist Greta Thunberg, and indigenous leader Davi Kopenawa and the Hutukara Yanomami Association.

Despite having faced torture, arbitrary detention, and continued attacks and threats against her, Haidar has remained committed to peaceful activism to courageously fight for the freedom of speech, association, and self-determination of all Western Saharans. For this reason, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights also honored her with its 2008 Human Rights Award, which recognizes those who stand up to oppression at grave personal risk to nonviolently pursue human rights.

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights praises Aminatou Haidar for her lifelong dedication to the realization of human rights in Western Sahara, and calls on Morocco to ensure all Sahrawis can freely and safely exercise these rights without fear of harassment, threats, or reprisals.