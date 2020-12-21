Our Statement on the Abduction of Human Rights Defender Nicholas Opiyo

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights is alarmed by the arbitrary arrest and detention of prominent human rights defender Nicholas Opiyo in Uganda today. This occurs amid a broader and dangerous government crackdown on independent civil society throughout the country. Nichola Opiyo is a courageous and extraordinary human rights activist who has long championed the rights of all Ugandans. We join the calls of Ugandan civil society in solidarity, to demand the immediate protection and unconditional release of Nicholas Opiyo.