Eritrea: Renew Vital Mandate of UN Special Rapporteur

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights has signed on to a joint letter urging Member State delegations at the 47th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council to support the adoption of a resolution extending the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Eritrea. The letter calls on the Council to pass a resolution urging the Government of Eritrea to cooperate fully with the Special Rapporteur by granting him access to the country, and to develop an implementation plan to meet the benchmarks for progress, in consultation with the Special Rapporteur and Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

