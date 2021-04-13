Egypt: RFK Human Rights urges authorities to release Ahmed Samir Santawy

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights has joined 73 other organizations calling upon the Egyptian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release 29-year-old student and researcher Ahmed Samir Santawy, who has been arbitrarily detained since February 1, 2021 on bogus terrorism-related charges. The statement calls on the Egyptian authorities to ensure that, pending his release, Ahmed Samir Santawy is granted immediate and regular access to his family and lawyers, provided with adequate healthcare, and protected from torture and other ill-treatment.

Read the full statement here.