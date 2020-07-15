Public Comment Opposing Proposed Rule on Asylum

The Proposed Rule eviscerates the United States (“U.S.”) asylum system and defies the nation’s obligations under international human rights law to safeguard refugees seeking humanitarian protection. Far from being the “comprehensive solution” the Departments allegedly seek, the Proposed Rule will further confuse vulnerable asylum seekers and U.S. officials with unclear standards and unnecessary barriers at every stage of the asylum process. The Proposed Rule will dramatically limit the ability of individuals with well-founded fears of persecution to obtain, or even apply for, asylum in the U.S. and tragically result in asylum seekers, especially women and LGBTQ individuals, being unlawfully returned to countries where they face severe harm and even death. Accordingly, we urge the Departments to promptly withdraw the Proposed Rule in its entirety.

