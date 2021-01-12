Our Work
1.13.2021
Joint Civil Society Letter on Human Rights Ahead of Uganda Elections
26 organizations urge the African Union and United Nations to respond to violence, intimidation, and repressive measures that threaten free and fair electoral process in Uganda
Read the Joint Civil Society Letter
©2021 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights / All Rights Reserved