Fighting for justice together with Indigenous Activists in Guatemala

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and the Xinka Parliament of Guatemala are asking the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) to hold the Guatemalan government responsible for failing to protect the life of a 16-year-old indigenous activist and her father.

Topacio Reynoso and her father, Alex, were shot as they were walking to their car after a concert and community event in April 2014. The attack took Topacio’s life and left her father in a coma for several days. In October 2015, Alex was a victim of a second armed attack, which occurred while he was driving his car.

Topacio was a 16-year-old young activist leading a peaceful resistance against the mining company Minera San Rafael S.A – with projects in the gold mining sites of El Escobal and exploration projects of Juan Bosco and Andrés, in the regions of Jalapa and Santa Rosa.

The Reynosos began participating in protests in 2011, quickly becoming active leaders of the peaceful resistance movement , and traveling to different communities to campaign against the mining projects.

Resistance to mining activity in this area of the country began in 2007 after Canadian company Goldcorp obtained mining licenses. Since 2013, nine community referendums have been held in the territory affected by the mining activity with 95 percent of the population opposing the mining projects. However, the conflict between the communities – most of them indigenous communities of the Xinka People – and the mining companies have led to confrontations, attacks, and hostilities against the leaders that were part of the pacific resistance. The government of Guatemala has refused to follow international standards and to comply with the required consultation process that must be held with indigenous communities affected by a particular project, even ignoring a 2018 decision by the Constitutional Court of Guatemala to do so.

Both RFK Human Rights and the Xinka Parliament, which represents 13 communities of indigenous people, strongly believe that investigations into both the 2014 and 2015 attacks have not been taken seriously by the government. There have been no suspects identified by the prosecutor's office, despite family members supplying numerous leads. Moreover, the State has not taken appropriate measures to protect Alex and his family.

This case is representative of the threats and attacks that human rights defenders, particularly those that aim to protect their lands and territories from extractive industries are facing in Guatemala. Through this case before the IACHR, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and the Xinka Parliament hope to hold the Guatemalan government responsible for failing to protect Topacio’s life and for the persistent impunity that surrounds her case, as well as the attacks against her father, Alex Reynoso.

The organizations expect that bringing this case before the Commission will not only honor the memory of Topacio, but also put an end to the widespread impunity surrounding violence against human rights defenders and protect their right to defend their communities, their lands and its natural resources in a safe and peaceful environment.