Emergency Funding Support for Human Rights Defenders and Journalists

Around the world, human rights defenders and journalists work to protect and defend human rights, often at risk to their own lives and livelihoods. One of the most critical needs is emergency funding to help secure safety, medical treatment, or other similar exigencies in the wake of imminent threats. Many organizations have dedicated “emergency funds” for exactly such situations. This resource is a non-comprehensive roundup of some of the sources available for emergency funds to support human rights defenders and journalists in different parts of the world.

Downloadable Version

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights does not endorse, nor are we affiliated with, the sources listed below. To share additional resources, please contact advocacy@rfkhumanrights.org.